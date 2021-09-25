Cooking with Eric - Mexicali Corn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We all love our corn, but it can get rather dull. Just how many times can we add butter to it, or slather butter on our corn on the cob and be satisfied?

Here is a simple way to make an absolutely delicious corn side dish by adding just a few ingredients.

First, sauté a small chopped onion and 1 chopped green pepper along with 12 ounces of corn (can use frozen) in 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Cook until tender, then add a teaspoon of garlic powder and 5 shakes of hot sauce, such as Tapatio or Tabasco. Stir to combine and serve immediately.

