Reminder: Fireworks display Saturday night in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - City residents may see overhead bursts and hear pops of large fireworks this Saturday night in west Rapid City. It’s all part of the annual Arrowhead Country Club Fall Festival.

City fire and law enforcement officials are advising the general public of the fireworks show, hoping to avoid the calls of concern and questions that were fielded last September. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin Saturday around 8:30 p.m. and is scheduled to last 30-45 minutes according to event organizers.

“It could get a little noisy in some of the west Rapid City neighborhoods and people may see the fireworks display from quite a distance. We want to alert the public of the fireworks display, let them know it is part of a scheduled event by Arrowhead Country Club and advise the public we are well aware of the event,” said Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson and Police Chief Don Hedrick in a joint statement. “We have been working with Arrowhead officials and the city’s fire marshal has approved the request.”

City officials ask the public to drive with caution in the area near Arrowhead Country Club due to increased traffic.

