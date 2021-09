RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Solid Waste Division is having a free tire disposal event at the Rapid City Landfill, September 27 through October 2. The $240 per ton disposal fee will be waived for the event and there is no limit to the number or size of tires that can be dropped off by residents.

