Hisega Road Bridge Closure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Hisega Road bridge just east of the junction of Tomaha Trail and Hisega Drive will be closed for repairs this upcoming Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This closure will also be noted on the Pennington County Public Safety Hub which can be found at www.pennco.orglpublicsafetyhub. If you have any questions, please call the Pennington County Highway Department at 605-394-2166.

