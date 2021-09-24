Emerging business in a growing industry opens a new location in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A ribbon cutting ceremony took place Thursday afternoon in Rapid City, for a business that is utilizing new technology in construction.

B&T Manufacturing specializes in producing bathrooms and kitchen pods, which are living spaces built in a factory then shipped turn-key to construction sites across the United States. Part owner and one of the investors, Joel Stensby says they were looking for a piece of property with a lot of land since this emerging industry and company needs room for growth.

”We first and foremost believe that modernization is just at the crest, just at the low point of a crest of significant growth and as a result, its reason we happened to find a 10 acre piece of property with a great existing building and ultimately its our goal that we see this facility grow,” Stensby said.

Stensby adds another advantage to being in South Dakota is its centralized location, which makes it easy to ship north, south, east and west.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.