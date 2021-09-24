Deadwood hosts PBR Unleash The Beast premier series

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Professional bull riders are gearing up to compete at the PBR Unleash the Beast Premier Series in Historic Deadwood.

Bull riding fans will get to see the ultimate level of competition between the world’s top Professional bull riding (PBR) athletes.

Date and time: 5:45 p.m. Saturday 25th & 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Sep 26th

Where: Deadwood Events Complex

Tickets: https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/169236/Deadwood,SD

