Advertisement

Deadwood hosts PBR Unleash The Beast premier series

Professional bull-riders (PBR) make their way to historic Deadwood
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Professional bull riders are gearing up to compete at the PBR Unleash the Beast Premier Series in Historic Deadwood.

Bull riding fans will get to see the ultimate level of competition between the world’s top Professional bull riding (PBR) athletes.

Date and time: 5:45 p.m. Saturday 25th & 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Sep 26th

Where: Deadwood Events Complex

Tickets: https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/169236/Deadwood,SD

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun
Ongoing investigation looks to be a murder/suicide involving a mother and her 4-year-old son
Thursday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota
the hive
“The Hive” officially introduced to the city of Spearfish
Rapid City band could get a chance to play on a Hollywood stage while supporting a local cause
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

September is Library Card Awareness Month
September is Library Card Awareness Month
People from all over the U.S. heading to the 56th Annual Buffalo Roundup
Thousands of People Expected at the 56th Buffalo Roundup
During Tuesday night’s Rapid City School Board meeting, a group gathered outside of the meeting...
Some in community ask school board for transparency and communication
Journey Museum
Journey Museum Gaining National Recognition