Welcome (Summer) Autumn!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you are looking for a fall experience that includes cozy sweaters and a nice reason to break out the ol’ Thermos, then I suggest that you try Alaska. Because we don’t have any of that around these parts.

Over the next week we will struggle to find any rain. The quick dash of snow from Monday is long gone and sun, sun, sun is all we have on the menu in the Black Hills.

High pressure is the name of the game and for the next seven days we will be seeing much more of the same. There is a dry front that is slipping into the region in the next 24-hours and then the wind will pick up. This may set the stage for some fire weather well into the weekend and beyond.

Temperatures in the 80s and then the sunshine comes though for the rest of the week.

