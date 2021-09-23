Warm and Windy Today; Cooler Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cold front will bring gusty winds to the area later today. No rainfall is expected with the front, but look for winds to increase out of the north at 15 to 25 miles per hour with higher gusts.

A few clouds will move overhead tonight and a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out. No significant precipitation is expected, however.

Friday will be a cooler day with sunny skies. Highs in the 60′s to near 70 which will be close to normal for this time of year.

A dry, warmer weekend and close to the month can be expected.

