Warm Start to Fall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The temperature is going to cooperate for any upcoming outdoor activities. It will be on the warm side, so those who have sporting events or things that keep you physically active, the heat may make you slightly uncomfortable during your adventure. But overall, it will be a nice time to be out.

Friday will be the last of the average-for-this-time-of-year days for the area. By the weekend ready and get set for a mild 82° - if this were July 1st area-wide on Saturday. This is considerably above our usual average temperature of 70° for this time of year.

Then on Sunday it will be considerably warmer as you approach the workweek. The high pressure that will resurge and then stay firmly in place across the Dakotas, pulls in an even-warmer fetch of air and it will keep us higher than average in the region into the beginning of next week.

47° in our overnight and a high of 70 and windy Friday.

