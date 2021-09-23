Advertisement

Thursday’s COVID numbers for South Dakota

(cdc)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been 587 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota with the current number of active cases at 7,725.

203 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 131 new cases, Meade County has 32 new cases, Lawrence County has 29 new cases, Butte County has 15 new cases, Fall River County has 11 new cases, Custer County has 10 new cases, Todd County has 6 new cases, Harding County has 4 new cases, Haakon, Jones, and Oglala Lakota counties have 2 new cases each, and Lyman County has 1 new case.

The state total number of deaths is now 2,115.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point.

Of South Dakotans over the age of 12, 58.13% have been fully vaccinated and 63.73% have received at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for those 65 and older, and for the immunocompromised.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape Line
Two dead in apparent child murder/adult suicide
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Gun
Ongoing investigation looks to be a murder/suicide involving a mother and her 4-year-old son
Rapid City to have fireworks in September
Former local priest agrees to plead guilty to sex charge

Latest News

Interior Fire Chief receives national award
Cooking with Eric - Macaroni Salad with Basil Dressing
Cooking with Eric - Macaroni Salad with Basil Dressing
Wednesday is the first day of fall and as the leaves start to change…so do the goods sold at...
Black Hills Farmers Market Vendors had a busy summer season
The sculpture took around 8 months to construct, stands at 20 feet tall, and weighing just over...
“The Hive” officially introduced to the city of Spearfish