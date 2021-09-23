Advertisement

Thousands of People Expected at the 56th Buffalo Roundup

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer State Park officials are expecting over 20,000 people this year at the Governor’s 56th Annual Buffalo Roundup.

Cowboys and cowgirls are coming together to round up the herd of buffalo.

Vistors program manager, Kobee Stalder says this event is significant because it also is the one time where animals get a full health check.

" We partner with Black Hills State University to do genetic testing and branding, so it is the first time for those animals that were born in the spring to get their vaccination”.

Interpretive programs manager Lydia Austin says it is a memory-making event.

" You get to come out with your family, sit out on the prairie and watch the morning sunrise, listen to the birds, that is what I enjoy. For years, those mornings are still amazing to see and watch the animals run over the hill”.

Location: Custer State Park 13438 US Highway 16A, Custer, SD 57730

Time: Sept 23rd-25th

https://gfp.sd.gov/buffalo-roundup/

