September is Library Card Awareness Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is Library Card Sign-up Month.

At the Rapid City Public Library, anyone who renews or signs up for a library card will be entered to win an iPad.

They’re also doing a fine amnesty event throughout the month of September, accepting donations at the library and forgiving library account fines and fees.

1.) Return late items without penalty, no matter how late they are.

2.) Donate any of these items: Like-new book or DVD, new socks or clothing, non-perishable food, pet items

$25 of fines/fees will be waived for each item donated.

Donations will benefit WAVI, Feeding South Dakota, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, and Humane Society of the Black Hills.

