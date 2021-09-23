Advertisement

September is Library Card Awareness Month

They’re also doing a fine amnesty event throughout the month of September, accepting donations at the library and forgiving library account fines and fees.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is Library Card Sign-up Month.

At the Rapid City Public Library, anyone who renews or signs up for a library card will be entered to win an iPad.

They’re also doing a fine amnesty event throughout the month of September, accepting donations at the library and forgiving library account fines and fees.

1.) Return late items without penalty, no matter how late they are.

2.) Donate any of these items: Like-new book or DVD, new socks or clothing, non-perishable food, pet items

$25 of fines/fees will be waived for each item donated.

Donations will benefit WAVI, Feeding South Dakota, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, and Humane Society of the Black Hills.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape Line
Two dead in apparent child murder/adult suicide
Gun
Ongoing investigation looks to be a murder/suicide involving a mother and her 4-year-old son
Names released in Pennington County fatal crash
Rapid City to have fireworks in September
Former local priest agrees to plead guilty to sex charge

Latest News

Emerging business in a growing industry opens a new location in Rapid City
Dry weather
Summer months were 4-inches shy of average moisture and fall could follow suit
A firefighter works to put the fire out.
Fire near Rapid City Regional Airport burns 110 acres of land
September is Library Card Awareness Month
September is Library Card Awareness Month