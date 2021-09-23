Sen. Rounds introduces new SNAP legislation for tribal governments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sen. Mike Rounds is working on a bipartisan effort to give tribes flexibility to adjust food assistance programs to meet their needs.

The SNAP Tribal Food Sovereignty Act was introduced this week by Rounds and Democrat Tina Smith of Minnesota.

The bill would allow for tribal governments to administer the Food Stamp program through self-governance contracts.

The goal is to make sure that SNAP is running in a culturally appropriate manner that’s beneficial to the health and well-being of those who live on reservations.

Rounds said in a statement that the added flexibility would create additional opportunities for tribes to strengthen local food economies and promote the inclusion of indigenous foods.

He said that he’s happy to work in a bipartisan way to remove some of the bureaucratic barriers that hinder tribal communities.

The legislation already has support from the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Association.

