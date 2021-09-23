Rapid City band could get a chance to play on a Hollywood stage while supporting a local cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -One Rapid City band could be ‘going to California,’ ‘by taking their chances on’ a national competition. The band 100 Proof is competing in a competition called Opening Act. The winner gets to open for Coldplay and the Black eyed peas at the Hollywood Bowl Amphitheater in Los Angeles, and receives a cash prize of $10,000 dollars..

Founder and female lead vocalist, Christie Pederson says during this process she discovered how big their fan base is, “it is largely based on the fan base as well the voting process is, and we have made it through three rounds already, this is the quarter finals so, we do have to make it through two more rounds to get to the finals, we are trying right now we are up to some really good bands.”

And if they win? the band says a portion of the winnings will go to Mission 22, a local organization dedicated to veteran suicide awareness. Lead male vocalist Randy Lewis says this issue is near and dear to his heart, ”It is extremely important to us, especially those of us who have been touched by suicide, I myself have had some suicide in, not only my family, but also in my--some personal friends of mine, and Mission 22 especially with Chris Cooper has really done some really great things and we feel like that’s important to support.”

Voting for the semi finals closes tonight at 8PM, you can cast your votes on the openact.com.

