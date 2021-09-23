The Journey Museum gets national recognition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The filming for “Behind the Scenes with Host Laurence Fishburne” started early this morning.

Troy Kilpatrick, executive director of the Journey Museum, says the documentary sought out the museum because of its innovation and creativity.

The museum uses technology, science, and culture to share the history of the area.

“It’ll just create a whole other level of recognition for our museum going forward, and it’s going to help us create the next level for all of our learning experiences here, so this is big,” said Kilpatrick.

He says he hopes the community is proud of the museum’s growth and thanks all of the people who have been a part of the Journey museum since its inception.

