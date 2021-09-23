“The Hive” officially introduced to the city of Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Spearfish Wednesday evening to officially unveil and dedicate the town’s newest sculpture, which now serves as a gateway to the Black Hills State University campus.

“The Hive” sculpture was created by legendary South Dakota artist Dale Lamphere and represents an abstract representation of a yellow jacket hive.

BHSU President Laurie Nichols says she is proud to have the university represented through the sculpture and that it acts as a great piece of art to transition from the downtown and business district to the campus.

“You know, BHSU is such an important part of Spearfish and when they were doing the design work on it, and especially talking to the community, one of the big pieces of feedback they got was make sure that you integrate Black Hills State University into the project, particularly as you come west and particularly as you get closer to campus. This piece is really symbolic that tells people you are now really entering the premise or the grounds of Black Hills State,” said Nichols.

The sculpture took around 8 months to construct and sits on the Jackson Boulevard roundabout at 20 feet tall and weighing just over 3.5 tons.

