Cooking with Eric - Macaroni Salad with Basil Dressing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - So many times, macaroni salads are full of mayonnaise, making them creamy and sometimes quite caloric. Here’s a macaroni salad that has tons of flavor but a much lighter texture.

First, prepare 8 ounces of elbow macaroni according to package directions.

While the pasta cooks, in a blender combine 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil, 3 garlic cloves, a half teaspoon each of salt and pepper, and process until finely chopped. Add 2/3 cup olive oil and 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar and process until well-blended. Set aside.

In a 4 quart salad bowl, combine 3 medium seeded and diced tomatoes with 2 to 3 medium thinly-sliced zucchini, macaroni and 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese. Toss with dressing; cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

