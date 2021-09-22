Two dead in apparent child murder/adult suicide

Two people are dead in what Rapid City Police say they are investigating as a child murder/adult suicide. Police were called to 840 N. Spruce St. at 5:20pm on Monday for a report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found 26-year old Trisha Paxton-Dennett and her four-year old son Russel Reeves, both dead of apparent gunshot wounds.

In a statement, Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said, “The collective sympathies of the RCPD go out to the child victim in this incident. This is a senseless tragedy, and we owe it to the victim and those affected to be open and transparent about this awful event that greatly impacts our community.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.