Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Olivia Newman, 15, of Rapid City, has been identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The incident occurred just east of New Underwood, when a 2004 Mercury Sable traveling eastbound on Interstate 90, went off of the roadway and rolled. All three occupants, who were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle.

In the car with with Newman was a second female passenger, 15, and the driver, Kayden Chalmers, 18, both of whom were transported to the hospital with serious, non life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against Chalmers.

All information released so far is only preliminary.

