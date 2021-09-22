Advertisement

Highs Expected to Return to the 80s

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we will be sunny once again. Temperatures will be warmer with highs around 80 degrees expected. Sunny skies will continue for most of tomorrow. Clouds will roll into our area in the evening and then some light rain is possible overnight tomorrow. The rain will likely clear out by sunrise Friday morning. Sunny skies will then continue for Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City to have fireworks in September
Former local priest agrees to plead guilty to sex charge
In South Dakota, cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise while vaccination rates remain at virtual stand-still
Scientists are working to bring back the woolly mammoth
Names Released In Grant County Fatal Crash

Latest News

Slight chance of rain tomorrow night
Warmer temperatures expected today
Sunny
The 21st Night of September is Worth Dancing About
Rhonda Lee
21st Night of September Forecast
Sunny skies for the next 7-days
Highs in the 60s for today, then highs back in the 80s for tomorrow