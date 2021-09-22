Advertisement

Final round of Hardrocker Invite

Players deliver at Golf Club at Red Rock
By Ben Burns
Sep. 22, 2021
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top college golfers got out the clubs for the final round of the Hardrocker Invite on Tuesday. For the women Chadron State finished first in the team standings. South Dakota Mines Anika Schooler finished 6th individually. Westminster won the men’s team title. The Hardrockers Joseph Vincent took second individually at +2.

