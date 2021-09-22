Black Hills Farmers Market Vendors had a busy summer season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday is the first day of fall and as the leaves start to change…so do the goods sold at Black Hills Farmers Market.

While summer vegetables are swapped with pumpkins, gourds, and apples as cooler temperatures arrive, Amber Hurder, daughter of the owner of Deb’s Hometown Delights, takes a look back at the summer and says it was one of the best seasons they have had at the market.

“There were a lot more people, there was a lot more out of town people, a lot of people that have moved here since covid hit just checking out new things Rapid City has to offer, discovering Farmers Market and everything we have available.”

Hurder said the food they sell does not change with the seasons as they specialize in canned goods, but they do switch up their homemade wood working to go with the seasons.

The market stays open year-round and will keep its regular Saturday and Wednesday hours from 8 am to 2 pm through October.

Once November hits, hours will be adjusted to Saturdays from 9 am to noon.

