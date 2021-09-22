The 21st Night of September is Worth Dancing About

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain that fell yesterday is about all we are going to get for a good long while. We are going to be warmer and end up drier for the rest of the week.

So the snow that we caught on our radar last night was surely an anomaly. Considering our highs in the 60s today, there is a 0% chance that there is accumulation.

A very sturdy ridge takes hold of the Black Hills region, and we will see the return of mostly sunny and dry weather conditions hanging on for at least the next week.

The next disruption in our forecast will come in the form of a dry trough Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but there will be no moisture with it. Just slightly cooler temperatures. Highs overnight in the upper-40s and low-50s and a high in the 70s to start and then the low-80s by the weekend across the region for the next seven days.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.