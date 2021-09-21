Sunny and Warmer for the Workweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rain that fell earlier today is about all we are going to get for a good long while. We are going to be cooler and drier for the week. By the way, was that snow I saw on our radar earlier this evening? Yes. In the Central Hills in Pennington County. Nothing that is going to accumulate, but snow nevertheless.

We have a bout of low pressure that is moving past us as we speak. But the faucet gets turned off for the foreseeable future after tonight. A very sturdy ridge takes hold of the Black Hills region, so we are looking at mostly sunny and dry weather conditions for at least the next week.

We have a Frost Advisory for our friends in Wyoming until 7AM Tuesday. The moisture and cold temperatures are aiding in that event. If you have any frost sensitive vegetation, now is the time to cover them and do what you can to keep the frost off.

We will have another dry trough Tuesday night and into Wednesday, but there will be no moisture with it. Just slightly cooler temperatures. Highs overnight in the upper-40s and a high in the upper-60s to low-70s.

