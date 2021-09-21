Advertisement

Rapid City to have fireworks in September

(WTAP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On this upcoming night Saturday a large fireworks display in west Rapid City will brighten the night sky as part of the annual Arrowhead Country Club Fall Festival. The show is scheduled to begin Saturday around 8 pm. It will last 30-45 minutes

In a joint statement, Rapid City Fire Chief Jason Culberson and Police Chief Don Hedrick said that “It could get a little noisy in some of the west Rapid City neighborhoods and people may see the fireworks display from quite a distance. We want to alert the public of the fireworks display, let them know it is part of a scheduled event by Arrowhead Country Club and advise the public we are well aware of the event.”

City officials ask the public to drive with caution in the area near Arrowhead Country Club due to increased traffic.

