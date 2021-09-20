South Dakota’s vaccination rate remains largely unchanged on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The current number of active cases in South Dakota is with 7,927.

202 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 86 new cases, Lawrence County has 19 new cases, Meade County has 17 new cases, Todd County has 12 new cases, Butte County has 8 new cases, Oglala Lakota and Jackson counties have 6 new cases, Custer County has 3 new cases, Fall River County has 2 new cases, Bennett and Harding counties have 1 new case each,

The state total number of deaths is now 2,105.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point.

Of South Dakotans over the age of 12, 57.59% have been fully vaccinated and 63.47% have received at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

