Advertisement

South Dakota’s vaccination rate remains largely unchanged on Monday

(KWQC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The current number of active cases in South Dakota is with 7,927.

202 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 86 new cases, Lawrence County has 19 new cases, Meade County has 17 new cases, Todd County has 12 new cases, Butte County has 8 new cases, Oglala Lakota and Jackson counties have 6 new cases, Custer County has 3 new cases, Fall River County has 2 new cases, Bennett and Harding counties have 1 new case each,

The state total number of deaths is now 2,105.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point.

Of South Dakotans over the age of 12, 57.59% have been fully vaccinated and 63.47% have received at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller Cabin
One of the oldest structures in the central Black Hills, Miller Cabin gets some TLC
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
One dead and two injured in a Saturday night single-vehicle crash
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Jamie Zepp honored at Rapid City Heart Walk
Rapid City Heart Walk honors Jamie Zepp, who died of a heart attack after writing a book about hiking the 2,100 mile Appalachian Trail

Latest News

The soccer club wants to improve their fields off Campbell Street and they’re asking for...
Ignite Soccer Club requests Vision Fund donation for improved fields
Volunteers of America prepares for annual diaper drive
Volunteers of America prepares for annual diaper drive
Volunteers of America prepares for annual diaper drive
Volunteers of America prepares for annual diaper drive
Governor Kristi Noem puts delay on decision for social studies standards