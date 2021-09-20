Rapid City Common Council expected to pass medical marijuana rules at tonight’s council meeting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New markets, need regulations -- which is why the Rapid City Common Council is set to discuss medical marijuana once again at tonight’s meeting.

On the agenda, is a vote on the rules for medical cannabis establishments. So far Rapid City officials drafted an ordinance allowing 15 dispensaries within city limits, as well as a $5,000 dollar annual licensing fee. Councilman for Ward 4, Lance Lehmann says it’s important for the City to pass guidelines before the state passes their own.

“We are providing an extra set of rules to be followed and if the state implements theirs, then somebody could get licensed to operate and not have to follow our rules, so we are waiting, we are trying to beat the state to getting their rules implemented,” Lehmann said.

Lehmann adds, he expects these rules to pass without a problem. As for local businesses interested in getting in on the action, Owner of Hemporium Boutique, Leonard Vandermate says he is making some changes to be one of the 15 licensed dispensaries.

”Because of the maps, and the direction that the city council is coming out with, we going to have to move our location, we already have that, we’ve already been planning for it, we’ve already have it in the works, our goal is to build a new location near by that will be state of the art,” Vandermate said.

The state’s rules are expected to be published sometime at the end of October.

