Proposed $500,000 expansion of Crisis Care Unit is “a great investment for mental health needs” in Rapid City says councilman

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday Rapid City Common Council will discuss the proposed $500,000 dollars in funding for the Pennington County Care Campus.

The money is planned to go towards expanding the Crisis Care Unit by adding 16 more beds for people suffering with a mental health crisis. Ward 4 councilman Lance Lehmann says this is a great investment for the mental health needs in the community.

”We have a mental health facility-- state mental health facility in Yankton, it’s just going to be a West River campus for lack of a better term of that facility, we already spent a ton of resources driving people across the state, picking them up, some times driving across the state doing an evaluation, then driving right back, and this will prevent a lot of that from having to happen,” Lehmann said.

Lehmann adds this will also help take a load off of local law enforcement, which many times respond to mental health crises.

