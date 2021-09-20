Advertisement

One dead and two injured in a Saturday night single-vehicle crash

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died and 2 others were injured on Saturday night, when their car, a 2004 Mercury Sable heading eastbound on Interstate 90 near New Underwood, veered off the roadway and rolled over.

None of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred and all three occupants were thrown from the vehicle. A 15-year-old female passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the 18-year-old male driver and another 15-year-old female passenger sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Monument Hospital.

The names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members, and charges are pending against the driver.

