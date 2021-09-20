Missed out on summer camping?

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - The typical summer season for the Black Hills usually wraps up in mid-September, beginning the transition to off-season rates and different clientele.

While the leaves are starting to turn from green to gold, it’s never too late to spend time out in the hills.

Serval campgrounds are open throughout the colder months for those who enjoy winter camping and the recreational activities that follow cooler weather such as; hiking, ice fishing, snowmobiling, and more.

“So, certainly go online and check, but you’re also more than welcome to call any one of the district offices or the supervisor’s offices to find out what facilities are available and what’s available at these different locations that might complement your interests,” said Bradley Block, Recreation Program Manager for the Black Hills National Forest.

Block said to be prepared for your trips by checking what campgrounds and roads are open at the time of year when you plan to travel.

