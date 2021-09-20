Advertisement

Locals compete in Dink’n in the Hills Pickleball Tournament

Canyon Lake Activity Center offering free lessons
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pickleball may seem like a simple activity, but it’s actually the fastest-growing sport in the United States. So it’s no surprise that over 60 players came out this weekend to compete in a local pickleball tournament. Ben Burns spoke with one of the tournament’s directors to learn what makes pickleball such an addicting sport.

