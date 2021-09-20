Ignite Soccer Club requests Vision Fund donation for improved fields

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Ignite Soccer Club is requesting Vision Fund money.

The soccer club wants to improve their fields off Campbell Street and they’re asking for $400,000 dollars to do it.

According to the club secretary, the fields would expand, as well as get new fencing, lighting, and restroom facilities.

”So we just want to keep growing, keep providing good facilities, safe spaces for kids to play, and for our community to come together and enjoy soccer,” said Amy Schull-Larson, secretary of Ignite Soccer Club, “We really are here to just help develop the kids in all aspects, not just soccer, but we try really hard to instill good life skills and good sportsmanship.”

Ignite is a year old non-profit soccer club that gives kids the chance to play competitive soccer while also balancing other sports.

