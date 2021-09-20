Governor Kristi Noem puts delay on decision for social studies standards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At the direction of Governor Kristi Noem the Department of Education will delay the process of considering revisions to the state’s social studies standards for up to one year. She issued the following statement:

“The Department of Education changed the working group’s recommendations to the social studies standards significantly, but it is clear to me that there needs to be more public input to bring greater balance and emphasis on our nation’s true and honest history. Following public feedback from several constituencies, it is clear there is more work to be done to get this right. We will be delaying further formal action on the draft social study standards to allow more opportunity for public input, increased legislative engagement, and additional voices to be heard in this discussion.”

Noem went on to say that “Our focus remains the same: ensuring that South Dakota students learn a true and honest account of American and South Dakota history.”

Governor Noem intends to ask the South Dakota legislature to pass legislation codifying Executive Order 2021-11, and ban Critical Race Theory and Action Civics in South Dakota schools.

