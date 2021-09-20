Advertisement

Driver fatigue being investigated as possible cause of fatal crash involving Upton man

By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINGLE, W.Y. (KOTA) - Driver fatigue is being investigated as the potential cause of an early Saturday morning crash north of Lingle that killed18-year-old Upton resident Caleb M. Brenneran.

The crash occurred just north of Lingle at around 4 am, when Brenneran’s 2018 Sierra, heading north on US 85, failed to negotiate a curve to the left and instead exited the road’s east side. Brenneran attempted to correct the driving error before his car overturned. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

This is the 84th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2021 compared to 95 in 2020, 117 in 2019, and 81 in 2018 to date.

