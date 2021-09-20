Advertisement

Couple asked to leave Texas bar for violating ‘no mask’ policy

By KTVT Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLETT, Texas (KTVT) - The owner of a Texas bar is defending his “no masks allowed” policy after asking a couple to leave when they refused to take their masks off while inside.

Natalie Wester and her husband went to Hang Time, a bar and restaurant in Rowlett, Texas, with a few friends last week. It’s something they don’t often get to do as new parents.

“If you’ve ever been new parents… having those couple of hours out like once a month or so is so important for your mental health,” Wester said.

The Westers are fully vaccinated, but they choose to wear masks when they go out in order to protect their 4-month-old son, who is immunocompromised. But at Hang Time, they were told they had to take their masks off.

“Our waitress came over, sat down next to me and said, ‘Our manager sent me over because I am nicer than he is. And yes, this is very political, but you need to take your mask off,’” Wester said.

The bar has a “no masks allowed” policy, one that’s uncommon amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But Tom, the owner, says he considers it part of the dress code.

“I have spent my money on this business. I put my blood, sweat and tears in this business, and I don’t want any masks in here,” he said. “I feel the overall reaction with the masks is ridiculous in the United States right now.”

The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who want to wear a mask. There’s no sign announcing the policy, but the hostess tells everyone who is wearing a mask that they must take it off at the door.

“So, when they put their masks on the other night, they were reminded that they were asked at the front to take it off. They didn’t want to, so we asked them to leave,” said the owner of the Westers.

The bar owner says he was unaware of the Westers’ immunocompromised son, but the “no mask” policy is something he believes in strongly and will continue to enforce.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller Cabin
One of the oldest structures in the central Black Hills, Miller Cabin gets some TLC
Jones County fatal crash leaves one dead and three injured
Tik Tok challenge inspiring Rapid City students to steal and vandalize
Jamie Zepp honored at Rapid City Heart Walk
Rapid City Heart Walk honors Jamie Zepp, who died of a heart attack after writing a book about hiking the 2,100 mile Appalachian Trail
New Trails in BHNF
25 miles of new trails coming to Black Hills Nation Forest for motorcycles, bikes, hiking and more

Latest News

The owner says it’s a private business, and he has every right to refuse service to those who...
Texas bar owner defends 'no mask' policy after asking couple to leave
A military training jet crashed in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, injuring the two...
2 pilots injured when military jet crashes in Texas backyard
The month-long event evolved from the United Way’s ‘Day of Caring,’ where organizations from...
RCPD participates in United Way’s ‘Month of Caring’
In the early stages of the pandemic, doors to the shelter were temporarily closed to the public...
Hope Center bringing back mask mandate