Advertisement

Rain and Cooler Temperatures Expected Tonight and Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight we will see rain move into our area. We will also see very gusty winds as high as 65 mph at times. The rain will continue throughout the night and tomorrow. The temperatures are also going to drop significantly. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 60s and upper 50s. We will continue to see cooler temperatures on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller Cabin
One of the oldest structures in the central Black Hills, Miller Cabin gets some TLC
Jones County fatal crash leaves one dead and three injured
Tik Tok challenge inspiring Rapid City students to steal and vandalize
New Trails in BHNF
25 miles of new trails coming to Black Hills Nation Forest for motorcycles, bikes, hiking and more
Jamie Zepp honored at Rapid City Heart Walk
Rapid City Heart Walk honors Jamie Zepp, who died of a heart attack after writing a book about hiking the 2,100 mile Appalachian Trail

Latest News

Much more comfortable weather
Rain, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds expected tonight
Dry weather for most of next week
Coldest Weather Since Early May Expected Tomorrow Night
Dry weather for most of next week
Cooler temperatures are on the way
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cooler and Breezy Today, but Turning much Hotter Saturday!