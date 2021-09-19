Advertisement

Hot Springs Football earns fourth win, defeats RC Christian

RC Central Softball, Douglas-RC Christian-New Underwood Boys Soccer collect Saturday victories
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hot Springs Bison weren’t deterred on the road as they shut out Rapid City Christian on the turf. Plus, two more local teams impressed in their respective sports as they added to their win column this Saturday. Ben Burns has the highlights.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miller Cabin
One of the oldest structures in the central Black Hills, Miller Cabin gets some TLC
Jones County fatal crash leaves one dead and three injured
Friday’s COVID numbers in South Dakota
2016 murder on the Pine Ridge Reservation goes to trial
Tik Tok challenge inspiring Rapid City students to steal and vandalize

Latest News

Sabres bounce back after two straight losses
Sabres bounce back after two straight losses
Sabres bounce back after two straight losses
Sabres bounce back after losing first two games
Hot Springs defeats RC Christian
Hot Springs defeats RC Christian on the road
Friday Night Hike, September 17, Part Two
Friday Night Hike, September 17, Part Two