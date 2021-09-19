Advertisement

Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination

FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy series at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Rock on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and sent a message to anyone still on the fence: “Get vaccinated.”

The 56-year-old comedian wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Rock has previously said he was vaccinated. Appearing on “The Tonight Show” in May, he called himself “Two-shots Rock” before clarifying that he received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“You know, I skipped the line. I didn’t care. I used my celebrity, Jimmy,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. ... I did ‘Pootie Tang.’ Let me on the front of the line.’”

