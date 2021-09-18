Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, September 17, Part One

Spearfish snaps losing streak, Belle Fourche delivers Homecoming blowout
By Ben Burns
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Black Hills Conference rivalry in Sturgis as the Scoopers host the Spearfish Spartans. Plus, the Belle Fourche Broncs celebrate Homecoming week with a big win against Custer. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has the highlights and more results in this edition of Friday Night Hike.

