Windy and Mild Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a cold front slowly but surely sliding our way. You can see on our radar as a handful of spotty showers are coming in from the northwest. They will be short-lived and likely gone by sunrise. Then after that, the rain stays away and high pressure will creep in from the south and give us one last chance to savor Summer. Expect highs in the 90s and then the upper-80s for the weekend.

Then another cold front comes on in by after the weekend’s heat. That will knock the temperatures down to closer to normal. Monday will bring us a better chance for a pop up shower in advance of that front, but the temperatures will respond by being cooler and actually pretty cold in the Hills in the overnights.

The first day of Fall will come in just a little bit below average and dry. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper-40s.

