Journey Museum outgrows its archival space, looks to get help from vision fund to “tell the stories of the Hills”

With new guidelines in place, the Journey Museum is ready to reopen its doors.
With new guidelines in place, the Journey Museum is ready to reopen its doors.
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Journey Museum has been up and running for 24 years.

Since they opened up in 1997, museum officials say they’ve gathered a lot more content and outgrown their archival space. Which is why they’re now asking for nearly one million dollars from the Rapid City Vision Fund.

Journey Executive Director, Troy Kilpatrick, says they need more room to properly tell the story of the Black Hills and surrounding communities.

He says they would like to dedicate more space to telling the story of the 1972 flood, which is nearing its 50th anniversary, highlighting the resilience and growth that has taken place since the tragedy.

He says with more archival space they’ll be able to rotate between various collections.

”While you don’t go to an archive to see exhibits, that is where you store all of the content that becomes parts of the exhibits within a museum itself. So, we’re not actually expanding the footprint of the museum so much as we are just the ability as a museum to be able able to be a better storyteller through the exhibits and exchanging those artifacts.”

He says they also need environmentally controlled space for sensitive artifacts, because the humidity and temperature can cause damage.

He says if the funding is granted the physical size of the building won’t be changed, because the design of the building is special to resemble the uplift of the Black Hills.

