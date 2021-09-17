Advertisement

Friday’s COVID numbers in South Dakota

(NBC)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The current number active cases in South Dakota is with 7,794.

214 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Pennington County has 151 new cases, Meade County has 29 new cases, Lawrence County has 19 new cases, Butte County has 11 new cases, Custer County has 10 new cases, Fall River and Todd counties each have 6 new cases, Oglala Lakota County has 2 new cases, and Haakan and Jackson counties each have one new case.

The state total number of deaths is now 2,100.

South Dakota’s vaccination rate has remained largely unchanged in the last few weeks changing only a fraction of a percentage point.

57.54% of South Dakotans have been vaccinated and 63.25% receiving at least one dose.

Booster shots are now available for the immunocompromised.

