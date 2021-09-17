Cooler and Breezy Today, but Turning much Hotter Saturday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny, breezy and cooler today with highs in the lower 70s ... enjoy it because some July-like heat returns Saturday!

Highs will soar into the 90s Saturday, and 80s to near 90 Sunday. Dry southwest winds will combine with the hot temperatures to create very high to extreme fire danger across the area.

We’re still looking for much cooler, Fall-like temperatures next week, with a few showers possible on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.