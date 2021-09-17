Advertisement

Amber Alert: 6-year-old missing in Texas

Officials in Texas issued an Amber Alert for Amari Baylor, 6, of Pearland.
Officials in Texas issued an Amber Alert for Amari Baylor, 6, of Pearland.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a 6-year-old boy who is missing.

Amari Baylor was described as 4-foot-6 and 60 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen Thursday wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants and red Nike shoes, according to the alert.

Amari may be with a 30-year-old female last seen wearing an orange shirt, and they may be traveling in a dark gray or silver SUV with a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearland Police Department at 1-281-997-4100 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMTs formerly employed by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Ambulance Service (OSTAS) are wearing the...
Pine Ridge paramedic crews fired without notice, staff says
Monument Health announces vaccine mandate
Image of COVID-19
COVID-19 numbers for Thursday in South Dakota
Proposed marijuana rules would make South Dakota competitive in the medical cannabis industry
Miller Cabin
One of the oldest structures in the central Black Hills, Miller Cabin gets some TLC

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan
Ella Hall, a specialist in Books and Manuscripts at Sotheby's, in New York, holds a 1787...
Sotheby’s puts rare U.S. Constitution copy for auction
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Milley: Calls to China were `perfectly’ within scope of job