25 miles of new trails coming to Black Hills Nation Forest for motorcycles, bikes, hiking and more

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hiking, Mountain Biking, Motorcycling, Fishing... in the Black Hills, how about all of the above?

Ben Schumacher, Recreation and Land Staff Officer for the Mystic Ranger District, says, “Everything happens on every piece of dirt, so the chance to us to put those together right and do it well is key.”

They’re merging two trailheads, Schroeder and Shanks. They’ll featuring 15 miles of new non-motorized trails, five miles of mixed use motorcycle trails and five miles of 62-inch off-highway-vehicle trails.

The process requires efforts from different entities, leading Schumacher to note that “partnerships is the key.”

Bill Hearne, President of SD Trails Development Corp., says, “Competing user groups have come together to create multiple use trails and the end result is that everybody wins.”

Construction is right around the corner.

“We are now getting ready to just go through and actually start doing actual dirt work and build the trails get them ready,” says Schumacher.

They’re expecting to start in the coming weeks which is when those partnerships will come in handy.

Kent Jacobs, Rapid City Zone Lead with Black Hills Trails, says, “We’ll bring both machinery and the man power.”

Everyone has their own roll to play.

“So, we’ve split the work,” says Jacobs, “divide and conquer that way.”

The 80 to 100-thoousand dollar project won’t close any existing trails. Where part of the funding goes to construction and labor, the majority emphasizes sustainability.

“Actually,” says Jacobs, “the majority of the funding is to make sure that it can be maintained for decades.”

The groups are optimistic about finishing up some time 2022.

The organizations are based on volunteer efforts and are still seeking some funding help.

