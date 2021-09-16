Rapid City Police seek $500,000 of city assistance for Crisis Care Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sherriff’s Office and the Rapid City Police Department have been trying to erect a crisis care unit in Rapid City that would tend to mental health care needs in the community that Police say are currently lacking.

They say they’ve managed to secure a majority of the funds needed for the project, but have fallen nearly one and a half million dollars short. Wednesday, officials with the Sheriff’s Office and Police Department asked the City’s Legal and Finance Committee to contribute 500-thousand dollars to the project.

Police Chief Don Hedrick says there’s not a lot of mental health resources near Rapid City that dispense long term care, and oftentimes people in need will be shipped somewhere in the state that’s far from their support groups.

This establishment would be at Pennington County’s Care Campus with 24 available beds. People who are determined by an officer, doctor or mental health professional to be a risk to themselves or those around them could utilize the services.

Pennington County Sheriff, Kevin Thome, says this isn’t anything new, but a plan that’s been in the making for many years.

”This is clearly a gap in services. This has been studied for the last six, seven years. A study that we conducted ourselves through funding with the Helmsley Charitable Trust. Clearly, this rose to the top as the number one need in our area,” says Thome.

Thome says they have two weeks to get the funding they need, before they have to start a large portion of the process over. He says he was thankful that the finance and legal committee passed their request. That means it will be on the agenda for the City Council to vote on next Monday.

