Rapid City Chiropractor Partners with Make-A-Wish-Foundation
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The grand opening of the Thrive Family Chiropractic is Saturday, September 18th,2021 and owner Kilby Rech is kicking it off with a Make-A-Wish-Foundation fundraiser.
Melanie Barclay, Regional Director for Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana says " All proceeds go directly to the Make-A-Wish-Foundation for South Dakota and Montana.
Rech says " This is a great way to open his practice and any donations help”
The time of the event is as follows:
September 18, 2021 10 AM - 2 PM
Location:
2800 Jackson Blvd., Suite 2, Rapid City, SD, 57702
For more information visit, contact Shelby Schott at 605-718-1038 or thrivechiropracticrapidcity@gmail.com.
