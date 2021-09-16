Rapid City Chiropractor Partners with Make-A-Wish-Foundation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The grand opening of the Thrive Family Chiropractic is Saturday, September 18th,2021 and owner Kilby Rech is kicking it off with a Make-A-Wish-Foundation fundraiser.

Melanie Barclay, Regional Director for Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana says " All proceeds go directly to the Make-A-Wish-Foundation for South Dakota and Montana.

Rech says " This is a great way to open his practice and any donations help”

The time of the event is as follows:

September 18, 2021 10 AM - 2 PM

Location:

2800 Jackson Blvd., Suite 2, Rapid City, SD, 57702

For more information visit, contact Shelby Schott at 605-718-1038 or thrivechiropracticrapidcity@gmail.com.

