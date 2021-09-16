Advertisement

Rapid City Chiropractor Partners with Make-A-Wish-Foundation

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The grand opening of the Thrive Family Chiropractic is Saturday, September 18th,2021 and owner Kilby Rech is kicking it off with a Make-A-Wish-Foundation fundraiser.

Melanie Barclay, Regional Director for Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana says " All proceeds go directly to the Make-A-Wish-Foundation for South Dakota and Montana.

Rech says " This is a great way to open his practice and any donations help”

The time of the event is as follows:

September 18, 2021 10 AM - 2 PM

Location:

2800 Jackson Blvd., Suite 2, Rapid City, SD, 57702

For more information visit, contact Shelby Schott at 605-718-1038 or thrivechiropracticrapidcity@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMTs formerly employed by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Ambulance Service (OSTAS) are wearing the...
Pine Ridge paramedic crews fired without notice, staff says
Bill Evans and Johjn B. Roberts
Argument ensues over Rapid City road construction between Public Works Committee members
Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 can sneak up on some people who think they are fully protected.
The White House on rising vaccination numbers in South Dakota
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

Rapid City officials weigh in on U.S. Labor shortage
Nationwide Labor Shortage Impact Among Rapid City
Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning,...
Polerina Studio combines ballet and pole fitness for new exercise class
Importance of donating blood for people in need of routine transfusions
Importance of donating blood for people in need of routine transfusions
Lakota Empowerment Club, a new group at CHS, staged the walkout with the help of NDN...
Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history