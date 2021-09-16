Advertisement

Nationwide Labor Shortage Impact Among Rapid City

Worker shortage effects on city community centers
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulations there are over 27,000 jobs open in South Dakota.

The labor shortage is hitting many parts of the U.S. and currently, many businesses find themselves doing anything they can to hire workers. Locally, the Monument and Rapid City airport are offering incentives such as sign-on bonuses and increasing pay.

Rapid City started to see the worker shortage at the beginning of the summer when they were in need of lifeguards for public pools. Although pools did remain open throughout the summer it was a challenge for the city. Rapid City human resource director Nick Stroot, tells me the worker shortage is starting to affect other community centers.

" As of right now temporarily were closing the Rapid City Library on Sundays just due to staffing issues, we just don’t have the staff, around town you’ll see restaurants that are closed for multiple days. Right now we see no signs of the labor shortage slowing down”.

However, the worker shortage is motivating students to get back in the classroom, Western Dakota Tech President Ann Bolman says enrollment at WDT is up 2%.

" A lot of the people are finding out about the great job opportunities right now our programs lead to, but there are also some really good options available for people now”.

Many of the job openings open require little skill and offer high wages.

https://dlr.sd.gov/

https://www.rcgov.org/departments/mayor-s-office-city-council/city-council.html

https://www.wdt.edu/

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EMTs formerly employed by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Ambulance Service (OSTAS) are wearing the...
Pine Ridge paramedic crews fired without notice, staff says
Bill Evans and Johjn B. Roberts
Argument ensues over Rapid City road construction between Public Works Committee members
Breakthrough cases of COVID-19 can sneak up on some people who think they are fully protected.
The White House on rising vaccination numbers in South Dakota
A mother says her toddler son was accidentally run over while she was searching for him.
Mother shares story after toddler son accidentally run over during search for child
UPDATE: Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

Latest News

Local chiropractor kicks off his grand opening with a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish South Dakota...
Rapid City Chiropractor Partners with Make-A-Wish-Foundation
Polerina Studio gives women and men a new way to work out, combining strength, conditioning,...
Polerina Studio combines ballet and pole fitness for new exercise class
Importance of donating blood for people in need of routine transfusions
Importance of donating blood for people in need of routine transfusions
Lakota Empowerment Club, a new group at CHS, staged the walkout with the help of NDN...
Central High School students stage walkout to support teaching Native American history