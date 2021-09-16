Nationwide Labor Shortage Impact Among Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulations there are over 27,000 jobs open in South Dakota.

The labor shortage is hitting many parts of the U.S. and currently, many businesses find themselves doing anything they can to hire workers. Locally, the Monument and Rapid City airport are offering incentives such as sign-on bonuses and increasing pay.

Rapid City started to see the worker shortage at the beginning of the summer when they were in need of lifeguards for public pools. Although pools did remain open throughout the summer it was a challenge for the city. Rapid City human resource director Nick Stroot, tells me the worker shortage is starting to affect other community centers.

" As of right now temporarily were closing the Rapid City Library on Sundays just due to staffing issues, we just don’t have the staff, around town you’ll see restaurants that are closed for multiple days. Right now we see no signs of the labor shortage slowing down”.

However, the worker shortage is motivating students to get back in the classroom, Western Dakota Tech President Ann Bolman says enrollment at WDT is up 2%.

" A lot of the people are finding out about the great job opportunities right now our programs lead to, but there are also some really good options available for people now”.

Many of the job openings open require little skill and offer high wages.

