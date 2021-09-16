Medical marijuana in Rapid City, the final stages of zoning and licensing make their way to city council

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee meeting today, the topic of marijuana zoning rules for four different types of establishments, manufacturing, cultivation, dispensaries and testing, were discussed for a final time before they are voted on by the City Council next week.

The rules say that both testing facilities and dispensaries will be allowed to build anywhere in the permitted areas, but manufacturing and cultivation facilities will always fall under what is called a conditional use permit, meaning permits will only be approved on a case-by-case basis.

The city says this is because odor and waste management are more present within these facilities. When a conditional use permit is asked for it always triggers a public hearing, allowing those who could be affected to have a voice.

Vicki Fisher, Rapid City’s Interim Community Development Directors, says after looking into the matter for many weeks, they believe the community is ready for the medical marijuana industry.

”We’re going to be in good shape coming to the October 4 City Council meeting to go forward with whatever is needed to address the needs of our community,” says Fisher, “both in licensing and securing building permits, and conditional use permits.”

Fisher says the City ensured these facilities will be far enough removed from playgrounds, daycares, schools, churches, public parks and residential areas.

The City also extended the deadline that a dispensary would have to begin sale to comply with state guidelines that require the product to be grown in state.

The first reading of the ordinance will take place next Monday.

