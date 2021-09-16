Douglas School District implements two-week mask mandate

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - The Douglas School District is implementing a mask mandate at all its schools for a minimum of two weeks.

The mandate went into effect on Monday for all students, staff, and visitors. The requirement is going into effect because of the district’s back-to-school plan passed by the school board.

It states that if the number of active cases in the district goes over 1.5%, a mask mandate will be issued for at least two weeks to try and bring that number down.

”If on a Friday, which is the day we announce our new phase, and we decide to move into a new phase, that phase will be for a minimum of two weeks,” Bud Gusso, Exec. Dir. of Operation Support Services at Douglas School Dist. said. “After those two weeks, on that Friday two weeks from the announcement date, we would make another announcement for the next two weeks. So, every two weeks there’s a potential for a different phase.”

You can monitor the number of cases in the district, and look at the school district’s plan, on the Douglas School District website.

